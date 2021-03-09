For an estimated 10 to 30 percent of COVID-19 patients, recovery can take months. Known as COVID long-haulers, these patients suffer from symptoms such as severe fatigue and brain fog long after their initial infection.

In the latest issue of our magazine, the writer Meghan O’Rourke surveys what doctors know so far about treating this scary illness—and explains why long COVID “may change our medical system, our ideas about infectious disease—and the future of millions of Americans.”

1. The condition resembles a variety of known ailments.

It shares similarities with autoimmune disorders, dysautonomia, and more—“all poorly understood conditions that, evidence suggests, can be triggered by the body’s response to infections,” Meghan reports.

2. Breathwork looks like a promising part of treatment.

Long-COVID patients appear to breathe “shallowly through their mouths and into their upper chest.” When Mount Sinai introduced a breathwork program, “everyone in the pilot program reported improvement in symptoms like shortness of breath and fatigue” after a week, Meghan reports.

3. This story might be bigger than COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if people are walking about with long Epstein-Barr virus, or long influenza,” one expert told her.