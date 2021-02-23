Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

As if a deadly pandemic, one that’s claimed more than half a million lives in the U.S. as of today, wasn’t enough, Texans continue to face dangerous conditions brought on by a mix of snow and political neglect.

The state’s power grid, once pitched as an emblem of self-reliance and the free market, collapsed in the face of emergency. Now it’s come to symbolize something much darker.

This is what happens when politicians fixate on the culture war instead of governing. Adam Serwer writes from San Antonio: “The elevation of this symbolic politics over competence has had a devastating effect on actual governance in Texas.”

Texas failed big in three different ways. It was “a lack of planning, a reliance on just-in-time logistics, and a self-defeating trust in the profit motive,” Robinson Meyer reports.

One question, answered: Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said it could soon be “open season” on vaccines. What will that look like?