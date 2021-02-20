Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

This summer may be one of hugs and hot dogs. We send you into the weekend with promising news (and a few suggestions for what to do).

We’re close—so close.

My colleague James Hamblin cautiously forecasts a delicious summer in the United States, teasing the stuff of many a quarantine daydream: gatherings, reopenings, travel, and hugs.

James cautions Americans, however, to not lose sight of the global nature of this outbreak. His piece, summarized below, is worth reading in full.

Summer in most of the U.S. could feel “normal.”

If cases continue to fall, restrictions may begin to lift. “Pre-pandemic norms could return to schools, churches, and restaurants,” James writes. “People could travel and dance indoors and hug grandparents, their own or others’.”

And the national mood may be one of euphoria.

“Periods of intense hardship are sometimes followed by unique moments of collective catharsis or awakening.” Think the Roaring ’20s, but don’t get complacent.

Americans shouldn’t forget about the rest of the world.