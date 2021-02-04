Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Pandemic data can be difficult to parse and weigh. Below, two experts offer five tips for improving your COVID-19 data literacy.

In order to understand this pandemic, you need to understand the data. And that’s not always easy: Each day, a variety of local, state, and federal sources release a firehose of statistics.

Which numbers should you pay attention to and which should you absorb with a grain of salt? I asked two experts from The COVID Tracking Project, Jessica Malaty Rivera and Peter Walker, for some advice on how to get smarter about COVID-19 data. They offered five tips.

1. Remember that today’s cases represent people who were exposed a week or two ago.

Symptoms can take several days to appear. Likewise, it takes time for a patient to get tested, get their results back, and for those results to appear in the dataset. Keep in mind that what you see in daily COVID-19 data is oftentimes a look into the recent past.

2. Weekly trends provide a better picture than any single day’s count.

Using the 7-day averages can help account for lags in COVID-19 data. Trends are generally more reliable, when you’re looking at both local and national data.