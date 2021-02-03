Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The spring remains a pandemic mystery. Then: Should parents set screen-time limits for kids while they’re at home?

America’s pandemic fortunes are finally changing. At long last, case numbers and hospitalizations are headed in a promising direction, boosting hopes that the country can exit this nightmarish national Groundhog Day. But still more uncertainty lies ahead.

January was the deadliest month yet.

According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, more than 95,000 Americans died of COVID-19 last month, making up one-fifth of recorded deaths to date.

Mutating viruses and vaccine progress will define February.

The variant in Brazil is exposing the world's vulnerability, James Hamblin warns. Meanwhile, some vaccine recipients are getting their second doses, giving their immune systems a rude (but normal) awakening, Katherine J. Wu reports.

What’ll happen this spring remains a mystery.

“The pandemic’s medium-term future remains the biggest outstanding question,” Robinson Meyer writes.

