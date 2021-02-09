Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins tomorrow afternoon. Here are two things to expect:

1. The Senate seems likely to acquit.

Republicans have signaled they’ll break in the former president’s favor, leaving the two-thirds majority needed for conviction out of reach.

But for those who think impeachment is broken, David Frum offers a “case against despair.” “Trump has three main post-presidential goals, and the forthcoming trial will do severe and possibly lethal damage to all three.”

2. The president’s defense may center the First Amendment.

Specifically, his team may argue that to disqualify Trump from holding future office “would essentially amount to punishing him for speaking his mind.”

“That is wrong,” Peter D. Keisler, a former acting attorney general of the United States, and Richard D. Bernstein, an appellate lawyer, argue.

One question, answered: This one comes via our Politics editor, Nick Baumann: “If I want to buy some better masks so I can start double-masking, what should I look for?”