“You were born on July 9, 1964, in Greenwood, Mississippi, delivered into the cradle of white supremacy,” our senior editor Vann R. Newkirk II writes in the opening section—addressed to his late mother—of his investigation into the growing threat to voting rights.

A year later, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law—“wielding federal muscle to protect Black voters in a way that hadn’t been seen since Reconstruction” and ushering in the first era of “what might be considered genuine democracy in America.”

Today, the VRA is under siege, Vann warns. Court losses, coupled with the proliferation of restrictive voting laws, leave the legislation—and with it, true American democracy—in danger of disappearing. Read his piece.

Vann also discusses his mom and the future of the VRA on this week’s episode of The Experiment, our new podcast with WNYC Studios. Listen here.

