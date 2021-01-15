Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The country is on the eve of a transfer of power. But federal officials warn that more violence is possible ahead of next week’s inauguration. Here’s that, and two other stories to keep an eye on this weekend.

1. The threat of further violence ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration

Armed protests around the country are possible this weekend, the FBI has warned.

Read Michael J. Mooney on how the boogaloo bois, a group of anti-government extremists, are ready to get in on the chaos. Meanwhile, the attack on the Capitol could spur a federal-government crackdown on white-supremacist groups, Ronald Brownstein writes.

2. A mutating coronavirus

The virus is behaving as expected, James Hamblin writes. “The peril is not that the virus will suddenly change in an extraordinary way that transforms the pandemic, but that it is changing in small, ordinary ways that are playing out on a vast scale, and whose significance we may not appreciate until it’s too late.”

For more on the mutations—and what they mean—listen to the latest episode of our Social Distance podcast.