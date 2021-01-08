Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

MIKE THEILER / REUTERS

Impeachment calls grow. Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter (justifiably so). And those are just the latest developments in the fallout from the Capitol attack.

Below, our writers and editors process what was only the first week of 2021.

1. An attack on the U.S. Capitol—and its fallout

A pro-Trump mob, indulging some kind of superhero fantasy, swiftly took the building. The inaction of Capitol Police toward them was by design, the historian Kellie Carter Jackson writes: “Police brutality against Black Americans and police inaction toward white Americans is not some surprising anomaly; it is the status quo.”

Meanwhile, a single image (pictured above) told the whole story, Clint Smith writes.

2. A pandemic at its worst yet

For the first time, the daily death toll from COVID-19 crossed 4,000, according to yesterday’s data from our colleagues at the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations also reached a new peak this week.

The first stage of the vaccine rollout is not going to plan—and it will get only more challenging from here, my colleague Sarah Zhang reports.