Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / Redux

The social-media bans hit before the impeachment vote. President Donald Trump is facing repercussions—inside the halls of Congress and out of it—as the country reels from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Several congressional lawmakers told our reporter they see the impeachment as a tool and a message.

Specifically: “a tool that the Senate can use to oust the president in the final days or even hours of his term if Trump acts again,” Russell Berman reports.

Big tech also impeached Trump in the aftermath.

“Trump is already facing a stranger, more wide-ranging, and deeply 21st-century form of public punishment,” Derek Thompson writes. “The president has been canceled by corporate America.”

If Trump keeps losing, the risk of future violence will abate.

“The history of counterterrorism suggests that letting Trump off easily is exactly the wrong strategy,” writes Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official.

But the Capitol riot wasn’t the most dangerous thing that happened last Wednesday.