The social-media bans hit before the impeachment vote. President Donald Trump is facing repercussions—inside the halls of Congress and out of it—as the country reels from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Several congressional lawmakers told our reporter they see the impeachment as a tool and a message.
Specifically: “a tool that the Senate can use to oust the president in the final days or even hours of his term if Trump acts again,” Russell Berman reports.
Big tech also impeached Trump in the aftermath.
“Trump is already facing a stranger, more wide-ranging, and deeply 21st-century form of public punishment,” Derek Thompson writes. “The president has been canceled by corporate America.”
If Trump keeps losing, the risk of future violence will abate.
“The history of counterterrorism suggests that letting Trump off easily is exactly the wrong strategy,” writes Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official.
But the Capitol riot wasn’t the most dangerous thing that happened last Wednesday.
It was the vote that took place that night, in which 139 representatives and eight senators voted to overturn the election results anyway, Zeynep Tufekci argues.
One question, answered: Is it just you, or does everything hurt?
Yes, the pandemic is wreaking havoc on the body, Amanda Mull writes in her latest.
Even for those who have avoided the virus so far, the by-products of living through an extended disaster have often been painful; for some, they’ve been catastrophic. Even if you don’t get COVID-19, the pandemic might destroy you anyway.
Eric Jerome Dickey, who died recently at the age of 59, made Black women feel seen, Diane McKinney-Whetstone writes.
