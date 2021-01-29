Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

A stock-market revolution is unfolding. Or is it all just a big troll? We caught up with our staff writer Derek Thompson to figure out what’s going on.

The conversation that follows has been edited and condensed.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce: For starters, what the hell is happening?

Derek Thompson: GameStop is this middling physical retailer that has been shorted by a bunch of hedge funds, meaning that they bet this stock would decline in value. And a team of Reddit day traders came up with a clever revenge plot to drive up the value of the stock.

When the stock value increased, a bunch of people felt the pang of FOMO or pandemic boredom and bought stock, which resulted in a $40-a-share company becoming, in a matter of days, a $400-a-share company—without any underlying change in what that company does, or how it operates or what it says.

Caroline: So what’s new here? What sets this apart from normal Wall Street gameplay?

Derek: What’s new about the GameStop mania isn’t mania, and it’s clearly not GameStop. It’s Reddit, and it’s Robinhood.