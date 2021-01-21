Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural address to a field of flags. And it was before those 190,000-some flags—stand-ins to represent the Americans unable to attend in person—that he pledged to guide the country through a pandemic that’s claimed 400,000 lives in the United States alone.

The incoming administration wasted no time: Today, the president signed a batch of executive orders aimed at curbing the outbreak.

Biden inherits a country divided in many ways, one of the most profound of which is physical. Though COVID-19 cases appear to be easing ever so slightly, much work needs to be done before Americans can gather again.

Pandemic numbers are finally tiptoeing in the right direction.

Here’s the weekly update from our COVID Tracking Project: “We are seeing early indications that the rates of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are easing, though some areas are still reporting dangerously high case and hospitalization levels and wrenching death rates.”

Kids will likely be key to reaching herd immunity.