In his latest attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump turned to a familiar medium: the combative phone call. This time, it was with Georgia's secretary of state.

As ever, congressional Republicans now face a choice. For some, the president's ongoing refusal to accept his loss is a bridge too far. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged his party to certify the election outcome in a vote midweek.

But a subset of elected officials, nicknamed “the sedition caucus,” remains troublingly aligned with the president's antidemocratic campaign.

What these Republicans are doing is worse than treason, Tom Nichols argues. “The sedition caucus is worse than a treasonous conspiracy. At least real traitors believe in something.”

McConnell’s grip on the Senate is slipping. About a dozen Republicans plan to defy him in Wednesday’s vote. Though the majority leader will likely survive the mutiny, “he’ll have to manage a conference divided” under Biden, Russell Berman warns.

This is the price of a failed impeachment. Saturday’s call, David A. Graham writes, was “eerily reminiscent” of the Ukraine phone call at the center of those proceedings. Back then, critics warned that, if not removed, Trump would do it again.

One question, answered: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national shutdown, citing the threat of a dangerous new variant of the coronavirus first identified in the country.