ANDREW HARNIK / AP

President Donald Trump may still be pushing to overturn the election results, but the staff of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue know it’s over.

“None of the advisers and aides I’ve spoken with over the past couple of weeks is under any illusion that Trump will serve a second term,” our White House correspondent Peter Nicholas reports. “The show’s about to end.”

Tomorrow afternoon, Congress is set to vote to certify the Electoral College results, despite antidemocratic defections by Trump and allies.