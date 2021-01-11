Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

Today saw perhaps the biggest consequence of the attack on the Capitol yet: The House of Representatives moved one step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection. It plans to vote on the article Wednesday.

Many aspects of American life—our democracy, our politics, our social platforms—remain under scrutiny.

We must remember last week’s attack like we remember 9/11.

Tom Junod argues that we should refer to last week’s events as 1/6: “May it turn out, once and for all, to be the day that changed everything.”

And it’s time for consequences.

James Fallows, a longtime correspondent for this magazine, compiled a starter list of what should come next. First on it? Impeachment.

Social-media platforms must not treat Trump as an edge case.

“In two weeks, Trump will be out of power, but platforms won’t be,” Evelyn Douek argues. “They should be forced to live up to the sentiments in their fig-leaf rationales.”

D.C. statehood is more urgent than ever.