With under a month left in office, President Donald Trump is flexing his power, issuing a slew of pardons and a veto. His actions may stun, but not necessarily surprise.

In the past 24 hours, the president has issued two waves of pardons—including, in the latest wave, ones for Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. He also vetoed a major defense bill that passed with bipartisan support.

First, the pardons. “The prospect of a president using his power to protect aides accused of breaking the law is disturbing, but it’s hardly novel,” Tim Naftali, a history professor at NYU, writes in his piece on why the presidential-pardon system is so vulnerable.

Nor are some of the other pardons out of character for this president. Yoni Appelbaum, our Ideas editor, points out that various Atlantic writers have long noted “the president’s fondness for, and propensity to extend pardons to, war criminals.”

Their arguments are worth revisiting today. For example, our staff writer Adam Serwer has called Trump “a war-crimes enthusiast.”