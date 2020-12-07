Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox

WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY

America remains on the eve of a potential return to normalcy. This time, the country is nearing the formal procedural end to one of the year’s biggest dramas, the 2020 election. Donald Trump’s ongoing refusal to concede—coupled with his attempts to undermine the process outright—may finally hit a wall.

But a shattered norm is hard to piece back together, and this administration’s actions will have long-running consequences.

Language fails to capture Trump’s strategy in recent weeks. Treat it like a coup. Zeynep Tufecki, who was in Turkey for the attempted coup in 2016, warns: “The incoherence and incompetence of the attempt do not change its nature.”

This may be Donald Trump’s most enduring legacy. He will leave behind “a nihilistic political culture, one that is tribalistic, distrustful, and sometimes delusional, swimming in conspiracy theories,” Peter Wehner argues.

Is American healing even possible? Our staff writer Adam Harris talked with the Reverend William J. Barber II about why Joe Biden’s call for healing means more than shaking hands and moving on.

ALEX EDELMAN / AFP / GETTY IMAGES

One question, answered: How does this latest coronavirus surge compare with the spring peak?