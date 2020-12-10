Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

DAVID GOLDMAN / AP

Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. That outcome has been obvious for more than a month now, and yet the president and his supporters refuse to accept the result. Instead, they’ve pushed baseless claims of fraud and chosen to attack the democratic system.

Perhaps more troubling, few members of the Republican establishment are willing to challenge this antidemocratic stance: Only 27 of 249 congressional Republicans have publicly acknowledged President-elect Biden’s victory.

With this, the party is setting a particularly troubling precedent, our writers warn.

+ The president’s supporters were never going to accept the results. “When they say the 2020 election was stolen, Trumpists are expressing their view that the votes of rival constituencies should not count,” Adam argues.

+ To humor them, the GOP is abandoning electoral democracy. “This embrace of the president’s attempt to overturn the results of the election is both shocking and horrifying,” David A. Graham writes.