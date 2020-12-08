Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

43 days. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in a month and half. In the meantime, his transition team is working to staff the executive branch.

As my colleague Russell Berman points out, it’s an intense project, one that “even in normal times, no modern presidential transition team has come close to finishing by Inauguration Day.” And those teams weren’t having to do it remotely.

Among the thousands of positions that the incoming administration needs to fill are those in the Cabinet. So far, Biden has nominated just a third of his core team. Today, he selected General Lloyd Austin for secretary of defense, announcing that choice in an essay written for The Atlantic.

One question, answered: The movie studio WarnerMedia is streaming its 2021 films on HBO Max. What does that mean for the future of in-person moviegoing?