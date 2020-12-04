Listen.

This week, BTS achieved the unthinkable: The South Korean pop septet’s latest single, “Life Goes On,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 despite almost no radio play.

Over the holiday, a new Miley Cyrus album arrived: Plastic Hearts is the singer’s “most full-throated, nostalgia-soaked, capital-R Rock statement yet,” our critic Spencer Kornhaber argues.

Meanwhile, Elvis Costello’s 1979 album, Armed Forces, got a reissue. The work feels more relevant than ever, David A. Graham argues.

If podcasts are more your speed, revisit our list of nine great episodes to start now.

Read.

It’s not too late to start a quarantine reading project. Pick a book that can help you find focus. Or one from a writer who reimagined womanhood. Subscribe to our Books Briefing newsletter for a roundup of what our writers are thinking about.

As the year comes to a close, we’re curious: What was the best book you read? Tell us.

NASA / THE HUBBLE HERITAGE TEAM / STSCI / AURA

Go to space.

A thought experiment, courtesy of our space reporter, Marina Koren: “Imagine yourself at a scenic vista somewhere on Earth. … As your brain processes the view and its sheer vastness, feelings of awe kick in.”

Looking at a photo of the cosmos may trigger a similar effect, she reports. In short, galaxy brain is real.

For more awe-inspiring stories, explore Marina’s reporting on a moon’s mysterious glow, the rogue planets that wander the galaxy, and the asteroids that could help decipher our entire existence.

Aoldman / iStockphoto / Getty

Reflect.

Arthur C. Brooks, a Harvard professor and our happiness columnist, argues that measuring your own happiness can help improve it.

Tour America from your couch.

Our “Fifty” project, from photo editor Alan Taylor, highlights extraordinary photography of each U.S. state. This week’s selection, pictured above, is known as the Keystone State. Can you guess which state that is?