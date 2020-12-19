This is The Atlantic’s weekly email to subscribers—a close look at the issues our newsroom is watching, just for you.
The timeline of how COVID-19 took hold in America can feel disorienting. From March, when the coronavirus began to spread across certain communities in the United States, to December, now the worst moment in the pandemic since the spring, our understanding of the behavior of the virus, its long-term health effects, and how to curb its spread have evolved and advanced tremendously.
This week, I invited our science and health writers to reflect on some key stories from the past year, as we all consider the grim reality of the virus in the U.S. today and a perhaps brighter—vaccinated—future ahead.
When I wrote this there were only a handful of cases in the U.S. At the time, epidemiologists were telling me they expected that the virus was already much more widely spread than the public knew, based on its apparent ability to cause asymptomatic infections. That bit of evidence was the real turning point for me. A virus that can be asymptomatic is more dangerous than one that always makes you sick, because people will spread it unknowingly. Plus, we weren’t testing for it. And according to my reporting, it would take at least a year to have a widely available vaccine. So it quickly became clear to me that the hypothetical reality in which hundreds of thousands died wasn’t just possible: It was likely. But because it was so at odds with the narrative at the time, I think a lot of people thought the article was sensationalism. I wish it had turned out to be. – James Hamblin
You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus (February 24)
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
Testing is the original sin of the pandemic: Had America tested more people for the virus, much earlier in the year, we might have been able to isolate all cases and prevent a mass outbreak. The first hard evidence that the country was failing at testing came on March 6, 2020, when my colleague Alexis C. Madrigal and I contacted all 50 states and only found 1,895 people who had been tested for COVID-19. At the time, Vice President Pence was promising that 1.5 million tests would be available within the week. The U.S. would not test more than 1.5 million people per week until late April. – Robinson Meyer
Exclusive: The Strongest Evidence Yet That America Is Botching Coronavirus Testing (March 6)
“I don’t know what went wrong,” a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
This was one of the first big mainstream pieces to deeply explore the lives and experiences of long-haulers—people who had been suffering with debilitating COVID-19 symptoms for months and had been largely ignored by the medical system. Together with accounts and advocacy from long-haulers themselves, it helped to bring this phenomenon to national attention. – Ed Yong
COVID-19 Can Last for Several Months (June 4)
The disease’s “long-haulers” have endured relentless waves of debilitating symptoms—and disbelief from doctors and friends.
I wrote this piece when there were just 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19. The “just” feels perverse there, because, of course, it’s a staggering number. (Today, there are more than 300,000 deaths). Still, in September, when this piece came out, there seemed to be a collective yawn over the death toll. People were having indoor gatherings, states were reopening, and the general sense was that coronavirus precautions were a thing of the past. I looked into why the deaths don’t startle us more. In a fascinating global psychological experiment, which I described in my story, people tended to place little value on the lives of older folks—many of whom are victims of the virus. Perhaps the reason we think COVID-19 deaths aren’t such a big deal is that we don’t think it’s a big deal when old people die. – Olga Khazan
A Failure of Empathy Led to 200,000 Deaths. It Has Deep Roots. (September 22)
One giant psychology experiment explains why many people seem like they don’t care about the deaths of the elderly.
The first two COVID-19 vaccines, from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, turned out to be 95 percent effective—far better than many scientists expected. They are also the fastest vaccines ever developed, by a margin of years. It’s one of the few bright spots of news—and also an extraordinary scientific achievement—during a very dark time. – Sarah Zhang
The End of the Pandemic Is Now in Sight (November 18)
A year of scientific uncertainty is over. Two vaccines look like they will work, and more should follow.
Popular with subscribers
-
‘This Must Be Your First,’ by Zeynep Tufekci
-
A Political Obituary for Donald Trump, by George Packer
-
The Real Reason Americans Aren’t Quarantining, by Olga Khazan
-
The GOP Abandons Democracy, by David A. Graham
-
The Danger of Assuming That Family Time Is Dispensable, by Julia Marcus
Have a question about your print subscription? Email support@theatlantic.com.
Did you like this? Forward it and tell a friend to subscribe to The Atlantic.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.