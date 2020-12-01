Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The vaccine news cycles are just beginning.

More trial data are coming, our science reporter Sarah Zhang says in her latest. Expect future results that are “sometimes good, sometimes confusing, and sometimes disappointing.”

But overall, the picture looks pretty great: Sarah, who once cautioned readers about putting too much hope in vaccines, is feeling optimistic. I asked her to take stock of what we know so far—and what we don’t.



What we know

What we don’t know

How will we prioritize vaccines in the long run? Who will get them next, and when?

What other vaccines may be coming, and how effective will they be? (So far, all of the candidates require two doses. How will Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose solution fare?)

Will Americans be willing to take them?

