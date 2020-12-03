Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox

GO NAKAMURA / GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

This spring, we first met bad. This winter, we’re set to meet worse.

“Grim” remains the key descriptor: Our friends at the COVID Tracking Project see a pandemic that is heading to its worst phase yet, setting dire new records along the way.

To help understand just how bad things are getting, here’s a collection of recent coverage: