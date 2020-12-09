Devil’s food cake with chocolate-ganache frosting

One of the best antidotes to monotony is a special occasion, and this year I’ve decided that most special occasions deserve cake. A cake is a science project, an arts-and-crafts activity, and, ultimately, a delight to eat, even (or especially) if you don’t have a big crew to share it with. Zoom birthday party? Bake this three-layer beaut, indulge on camera in honor of the far-flung celebrant, then enjoy having all the leftovers to yourself. I’ve been making it with chocolate-ganache frosting instead of buttercream, which I highly recommend.

— Amy Weiss-Meyer, deputy managing editor

Dosa

Baking your own sourdough is sooo March. Let me tell you about the best DIY bread: dosa. The savory South Indian crepe stuffed with spice-flecked potatoes has saved me from the boringness of quarantine cooking more than once this year. All it takes is soaking some rice and lentils until they soften (urad is the go-to, but anything works), throwing them in the blender, and letting the batter ferment for a day or so until it gets foamy. It’s delicious, but most important, I don’t have to worry about killing the sourdough starter.

— Saahil Desai, associate editor

Espresso coffee cake

Coffee and cake are just about all that got me through this year, so it makes sense that my favorite new recipe I made—again and again—was a coffee cake. Really the Pecan-Chocolate-Espresso Coffee Cake (I have looked past the redundancy of espresso coffee cake) from a delightful little book called Baking for Breakfast. It's quite literally the perfect breakfast food, if you believe, correctly, that cake can be breakfast. If you didn’t believe in breakfast cake before 2020, you probably do now. And if you still don’t, you will after you try this one.

— Janice Wolly, copy chief

Carrot soufflé

Every year, someone in my family makes my aunt's carrot-soufflé recipe, which is literally written down on an old piece of paper and sent around via photograph in a text message or email. This year, I made it at home, alone, while juggling my eight-month-old daughter as my doctor husband worked the COVID-19 ward. I was able to share the final product with the aforementioned aunt (and uncle) during a physically distant lunch in their backyard. It brought me such immense pride to have made something during such a lonely and difficult time. The recipe is a family secret, but here’s an extremely similar one from Food52.

— Julie Bogen, senior editor

Creamy corn pasta

“It's not about the pasta!” one reality-television star famously yelled during an argument with a castmate. He was wrong: Everything is, and has always been, about the pasta. In 2020, home cooks in our newsroom found that, even in the toughest of years, the ties that bind are bow ties. We bonded in our #cooking Slack over a single New York Times recipe for farfalle tossed in a blended corn sauce. Please make it, and tell us how it goes.

— Caroline Mimbs Nyce, senior associate editor (and Daily newsletter writer)

