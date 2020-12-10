Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

A lot has happened this year. Today, we’re reflecting on what The Atlantic covered in 2020. Below is a non-exhaustive list of must-read stories, including some of our standout work on the coronavirus, America’s racial reckoning, and the election.

– Mara Wilson

Despite ample warning and considerable advantages—such as immense resources and scientific expertise—the United States floundered. In our September cover story, Ed Yong unpacked how the pandemic brought America to its knees.

QAnon is more than just a conspiracy theory, Adrienne LaFrance wrote in our June issue. It’s the birth of a new religion—and its legion of followers is growing.

Jeffrey Goldberg first reported that President Donald Trump had repeatedly disparaged service members and wounded veterans: “Why should I go to that cemetery?” Trump said the morning of his canceled visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018. “It’s filled with losers.”

This summer, Ibram X. Kendi examined what Black Americans have experienced for more than 400 years: “To be black and conscious of anti-black racism is to stare into the mirror of your own extinction.”

Testing is one of the most important tools in understanding the epidemiology of a disease. In March, The Atlantic combed through COVID-19 data from all 50 states and found that if the true extent of the outbreak were known through testing, the American situation would look a lot worse.

“Few people speak publicly about wanting to ‘eliminate’ Down syndrome,” Sarah Zhang writes. “Yet individual choices are adding up to something very close to that.”

One of the reasons The Office is still popular 15 years after it first aired, Megan Garber writes, is because of the prescience of its worst and best character, Dwight Schrute: “He is tragedy and he is comedy, and because of that he is intensely cathartic to watch.”

A national discussion on racism in food media erupted in the middle of the year—dismantling the industry’s oldest cliché, Food brings people together. It might be tempting to dwell on questions of representation when examining the disparities in the industry, Hannah Giorgis writes, but the work of challenging biases in food must dig deeper.

What drives people to abandon their principles in support of a corrupt regime? Why do some Republican leaders choose to support Donald Trump’s immoral and dangerous acts? Anne Applebaum examines the history and nature of complicity.

Electoral triumph is usually when candidates luxuriate in reveries about what they might accomplish, Franklin Foer wrote after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. But the president-elect’s task won’t simply be to enact an agenda—he’ll also have to put the country back together.

