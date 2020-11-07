Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS

The election of Joe Biden marks the end of one process and the start of another.

For four years, President Donald Trump aggravated the nation’s fissures for political gain. Even in defeat, Trump adopted a burn-it-all-down attitude, preferring to attack democracy itself rather than to concede his loss. He may never accept defeat.

Those divisions that Trump so deftly and cruelly exploited won’t just disappear on Inauguration Day. Nor will the tens of millions of Americans who saw his behavior and voted for him anyway.

President-elect Biden must try to repair a nation divided, amid an ever worsening pandemic. The healing won’t be quick, or easy.

The 2020 election is over. Now the hard part begins.

