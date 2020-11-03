Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

To put the Election Day frenzy aside, this bears repeating: This is not a normal election, and you should prepare yourself accordingly. We don’t know when races will be called. There’s a good chance that America wakes up tomorrow without the neat ending it seeks.

To help guide you through what could be a chaotic night, here are five quick election-watching tips, courtesy of our Politics team (read its essential full guide here):

What to read if … you’re looking for additional practical advice:

If you want a smart hour-by-hour breakdown, use our staff writer Derek Thompson’s playbook. He outlines what he’ll be watching as the night progresses (and what he’ll ignore).