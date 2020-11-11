Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

GO NAKAMURA / GETTY

This pandemic never stopped being serious. But the situation just got more so.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up to an all-time high, and with them, fears that America’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Unlike in the spring, the hot spots aren’t contained to a region, my colleagues at the COVID Tracking Project write: 17 states are reporting peaks.

That could make it “harder to mobilize surges of frontline workers to areas where health-care systems are at risk of failure.”

In better news, a vaccine looks more promising than ever. Until then, Americans must once again assume the role assigned to them in March: Taking precautions to alleviate the strain on the country’s health-care system.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

President Donald Trump still has not conceded the 2020 election. Here’s what our writers are thinking about: