Time froze. States stopped being called.

For days, Joe Biden seemed perma-stuck on the precipice of victory. And the sitting president seemed to know it, delivering extraordinary and baseless claims about election fraud. Fox News faced a choice, and it chose Donald Trump—and his followers—over democracy.

Americans scrolled and scrolled and scrolled, but the answers they sought remained out of reach.

These are the dispatches from this strange election purgatory. This newsletter does not reach your inbox with the closure you seek. But perhaps it can help you make sense of this moment.

Why wasn’t this election the Biden landslide the polls predicted? Annie Lowrey weighs five economic factors that spared the incumbent from a more lopsided loss.

Trump won’t accept defeat. Ever. “His personal need to live in a perpetual fantasyland, a world where he is always winning, is so overpowering that he will do anything to maintain it,” Anne Applebaum writes.

A better strongman may capitalize on his legacy. “Make no mistake: The attempt to harness Trumpism—without Trump, but with calculated, refined, and smarter political talent—is coming,” Zeynep Tufekci warns.

