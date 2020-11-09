The Golden Girls are pictured. American actor James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano, smokes a cigar while he stands in pool, in a 1991 publicity still for the HBO cable TV series, The Sopranos. .

A worsening pandemic may leave many Americans stripped of holiday comforts. Although an old TV show is no substitute for a hug from a loved one, perhaps some solace can be found in the familiar faces of beloved characters. I asked writers and editors from around our newsroom to share a nostalgic TV pick.

TWIN PEAKS (NETFLIX)

Twin Peaks, a disorienting mystery about the murder of a beloved high schooler, isn’t exactly built for bingeing. But the early-’90s cult phenomenon from David Lynch and Mark Frost remains an enthralling watch. Its masterpiece of a first season takes its time, challenging the viewer by slowly doling out reveals and creating a sense that everything and everyone—even the characters investigating the case—are just a little off. Come for the spooky scares, but stay for the show’s endlessly bewitching surreality. It’s damn fine.

— Shirley Li, staff writer who covers culture

JEOPARDY (NETFLIX)

The game is newly bittersweet after the death of Alex Trebek. But to watch Jeopardy right now is also to appreciate the gift that the show and its beloved host have given to viewers over the decades: soothing distraction, coupled with an abiding respect for the sanctity of facts. The show’s format has changed very little over the years. If you watch an egregiously large number of older episodes, though, as I’ve been doing lately, you’ll witness the smaller evolutions: the scope of the questions. The fashion choices. The styling of the sets. (I’ve never been quite the same after realizing that, in the ’80s, the show’s podiums were carpeted.) Q: This is nerdy nostalgia at its most wholesome. A: What is vintage Jeopardy, no question.

— Megan Garber, staff writer who covers culture