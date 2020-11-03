Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

BRETT CARLSEN / GETTY

The presidential contest appears likely to drag on at least one more agonizing day. But the Oval Office wasn’t the only thing on the line this year. We explore three winners of this cycle.

1. Populism

“It will take more than unifying rhetoric to sway the more than 68 million Americans who cast their ballots for Trump this year,” Yasmeen Serhan reports. (What is populism anyway? Earlier this year, Yasmeen argued that the definition has become murky.)

2. QAnon

Two supporters of the conspiracy theory won seats in the House of Representatives. “QAnon is not just on the internet anymore; it’s in the U.S. Capitol,” our technology reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany writes. “It is not just a conspiracy theory anymore; it’s a voting bloc.”

3. Never Trumpers (and Quasi–Never Trumpers)

“If Biden holds on while Republicans keep the Senate, Never Trump Republicans will have achieved their goal of ousting the president without simultaneously empowering Democrats to enact a fully progressive agenda that they never supported,” our politics writer Russell Berman, who covered Republican Senator Susan Collins’s victory in Maine, told me.

(SHUTTERSTOCK / THE ATLANTIC)

What to read if … you’re worried that Donald Trump will meddle with the results: