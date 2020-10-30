Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

America’s political schisms are so profound that we risk a repeat of the 1850s, when the country was on the precipice of the Civil War.

Two Atlantic writers warn that the 2020s could mark another dangerous decade for the American experiment. This time, the split is between those who embrace the country’s diverse future and those who fear it.

Should Donald Trump win, America will enter an 1850s-style death spiral.

On the left and right, “extremism will spread, mutate into new forms, and gradually become entrenched in more areas of American life,” Anne Applebaum argues.

A Joe Biden victory wouldn't necessarily soothe the nation's wounds.

Especially if the GOP deepens “its reliance on the most racially resentful white voters,” Ronald Brownstein writes.

