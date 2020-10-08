Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC In a week beset by unthinkable political drama, the vice-presidential debate offered a wormhole back to 2012—to a different moment in American politics. Specifically, one wherein Donald Trump did not sit center stage.

The debate was an “oddly normal” capstone for what was “perhaps the most chaotic week of a chaotic presidency,” my colleague Russell Berman writes.

As this week winds down, here are a few things that our writers who cover politics are thinking about:

THE ATLANTIC

One question, answered: What can I do to help ensure that this year’s election runs smoothly?