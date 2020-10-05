Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Putting aside the mechanics of who infected whom: The outbreak of COVID-19 at the White House is Trump’s doing.

Call it the Trump cluster. The president’s cavalier approach to this virus created no shortage of unsafe environments—environments for which he, as a leader, bears responsibility, my colleagues Olga Khazan and Russell Berman argue:

“This is what happens when a president is in denial about a global pandemic, and acts accordingly.”

Now Trump is leaving the hospital to return to the White House, once again putting his staff at risk. Here are a few things to keep in mind tonight:

One question, answered: What is remdesivir, the new drug Trump is receiving as part of his treatment plan?