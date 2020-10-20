“I think that there are huge parallels between a potential first [Joe] Biden term and the first Obama term,” Julian Brave NoiseCat, the vice president for policy and strategy at the liberal polling firm Data for Progress, told me.

The economics of renewable energy drive the cost and feasibility of climate policy—and they have dramatically shifted for the better. But the Democratic Party still faces the same coalition issues that doomed its effort more than a decade ago. If unions cannot swallow a climate bill without a certain policy, and some members of the environmental left cannot live with that policy, then both must learn to compromise—or the effort is guaranteed to self-destruct.

First, the consequences of climate change are more obvious than they were in the late 2000s. The five hottest years on record are the past five. But far and away the biggest shift from 2008 to 2020: Renewables are very cheap. Last week, the International Energy Agency said that solar energy is now the “cheapest electricity in history.” In some places, it’s cheaper to add new solar to the power grid than it is to keep running old fossil-fuel plants.

“People at Goldman Sachs know that and are multiplying their allocations accordingly,” Daniel Firger, the managing director at Great Circle Capital Advisors, told me. “The smart money—and, increasingly, all the money—is on a climate transition.”

Politically, the biggest change since 2008 is that Washington’s traditionally powerful environmental groups—such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund—play a much smaller role in shaping climate policy than they used to.

Now insurgent activist groups such as the Sunrise Movement tend to drive the conversation. Separately, the energy scholars, political scientists, and advisers most likely to influence Biden’s policies come from groups that consider themselves more concerned about “climate” than the environment, per se. These new entrants, above all, see climate policy as another facet of economic policy.

But that’s where some of the biggest differences between 2008 and today end. The similarities may be more worrying.

Ten years ago, environmentalists attacked the Obama climate bill at a key moment. Today, Democratic allies could again find themselves split. Many unions need any climate bill to support both nuclear energy and carbon-capture technology, which removes climate pollutants from smokestacks or the ambient air, almost as an olive branch to union members who work in nuclear plants or fossil-fuel-intensive industries. Some groups on the old-fashioned environmental left, such as Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, say that they cannot abide such proposals, because they amount to subsidies for the fossil-fuel industry.

The argument is settled from a scientific perspective: The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that the world can avoid catastrophic warming only by sucking carbon out of the air. But it remains unsettled politically.