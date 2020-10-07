Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The stakes of tonight’s vice-presidential debate are higher for Senator Kamala Harris than for Vice President Mike Pence, my colleague David A. Graham argues.

“There’s very little that Pence can do or say that will change anyone’s views about Donald Trump,” he writes. Harris, by contrast, is aiming to represent a new era for the Democratic Party. A strong performance “could help determine her future, and her party’s.”

Here are four other things to consider as the contest unfolds:

1. Harris has agreed to debate in person, despite the White House outbreak. Why? Messaging.

Ronald Brownstein explains: “The answer, above all, is that the Biden campaign does not want to shift the public’s focus away from Trump’s unsteady handling of the COVID-19 crisis—not even to a debate about whether to debate.”

2. The president’s COVID-19 diagnosis put Pence, and his health, under increased scrutiny.

McKay Coppins, whose 2018 profile of Pence remains essential, reminds us: “This is … a man who believes, according to friends, that divine forces have conspired to place him within a heartbeat of the presidency.”