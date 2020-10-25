Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

Welcome to the great wait. The 2020 election is now close enough that you can feel its dragon breath on your neck. And yet! There’s still one more full week to go.

American elections are drawn-out affairs, but this year’s contest may feel particularly long. An unusually high number of voters have cast their ballot early this year. And a pandemic-driven surge in mail-in voting threatens to delay the final tally.

Hence: the waiting.

The stakes are high, and you’d be justified in spending the next week absorbed in political news. However, if you’re looking for an escape from unstructured doom-scrolling, we’ve compiled six suggestions for how to kill time productively.

1. Adjust your expectations.

We may not know who the president is on Election Night. Spend time studying up on the “blue shift,” signature matching, and the myriad ways this election could break down, particularly if it’s close.

2. If you’re concerned about election integrity, consider taking action.

Our staff writer Anne Applebaum put together this citizen’s guide to defending democracy.