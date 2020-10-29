Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

1. This isn’t 2016.

Democrats fear a repeat of last cycle’s polling mistakes. Our staff writer Derek Thompson offers five reasons why this election is different.

2. Here’s what liberals don’t understand about pro-Trump Latinos.

“For liberal pundits, activists, and pollsters to focus on new Democratic turnout among Latinos misses the persuasiveness of the Republican pitch to Latino voters—and the staying power of their support,” Christian Paz, an assistant editor on our politics team, writes.

3. Many white men love Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

And more than 80 percent of Republicans approve. Why? The simplest explanation “is that Trump voters like Trump,” Olga Khazan reports.

4. Meanwhile, the president’s “America First” doctrine left America alone.

“In seeking to exhibit strength, Trump has made America weaker,” Tom McTague and Peter Nicholas argue in the second part of their series on the president’s first-term foreign policy. (Read part one.)

5. Now meet Joe Biden’s progressive wingman.