KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY

Amy Coney Barrett didn’t answer the question. Today, the Supreme Court nominee demurred when asked to weigh in on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Emma Green, a politics writer who’s been covering the proceedings, offers a reality check:

We will not know by the end of Barrett’s nomination hearings how she would rule on an abortion-related case. … The only way to know the answer is to wait and see what she does on the bench, after her lifetime appointment is secure.

Here are two things we do know so far about Barrett—and how she’s being pitched—as pulled from Emma’s recent reporting:

1. Barrett is everything conservatives want in a nominee. The trade-off is that she’ll always be tied to President Donald Trump.

2. Republicans are pitching Barrett as a feminist icon. And they’re doing so at a moment when the party is struggling to win the votes of American women.

Further reading: Barrett’s religious background might make her less predictable than many presume, argues T. M. Luhrmann, an anthropology professor at Stanford University.

GETTY / ARSH RAZIUDDIN / THE ATLANTIC

