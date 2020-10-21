Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

NOAH BERGER / AFP / GETTY A century after winning suffrage, women voters will choose the next American president.

“The numbers are clear,” our politics reporter Emma Green noted back in August. “Even though a white man is at the top of the Democratic ticket, 2020 will be a women’s election.” Polls continue to show a major gender gap, and Joe Biden ahead with women.

That doesn’t seem lost on the Republican Party or the president himself: “Suburban women, will you please like me?” Donald Trump asked at a rally last week.

For a closer look at this phenomenon, keep reading:

JULIAN MONTAGUE

One question, answered: A reader is skeptical of getting a flu shot: What’s the point?