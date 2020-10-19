Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Three Stories We’re Following

1. The third coronavirus surge is here.

A troubling bellwether: Hospitalizations are up in many states, according to data from our COVID Tracking Project.

2. We’ve reached the final weeks of the Trump-Biden race.

Joe Biden has changed, our staff writer Franklin Foer writes in our Ideas section.

3. In Texas, Wendy Davis, who famously filibustered in pink tennis shoes, walks a fine line.

Like other Democrats trying to flip Republican-held districts, she is trying to woo moderates without alienating progressives.

One question, answered: I’ve read some disappointing news about COVID-19 vaccine trials. Should I be worried?

Such stumbles are a normal part of the development process, Sarah Zhang reports:

Over the next few months, the companies behind the leading vaccine candidates will start releasing the first data from large clinical trials. Most likely, they will not be unalloyed good news or bad news. Keeping expectations measured will require understanding when a vaccine clears just one of many hurdles—it doesn’t have to be perfect, but it must be good enough.

