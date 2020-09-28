Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

DREW ANGERER / GETTY

Over the weekend, a key piece of the president’s self-mythology crumbled, when The New York Times published a damning report on Trump’s tax returns.

The revelations leave Trump flat-footed on the eve of the first presidential debate, two writers on our Ideas team argue.

He just lost control of the game.

“For once in his life, Trump seems tongue-tied,” David Frum argues.

He has nothing else up his sleeve.

David A. Graham argues: In business and in politics, he falls back on the same tricks, but his tax returns show how poorly those tricks work.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP / GETTY

One question, answered: Wisconsin is on the verge of a new, major coronavirus outbreak. Can it be stopped?

The early signs aren’t entirely promising, Robinson Meyer reports:

The state is not doomed to becoming the next Arizona, and it has already had some success halting the spread of the virus. Nationwide, many colleges and universities have successfully kept the virus in check through frequent testing and mask requirements. But those tools aren’t as easy to deploy in a fractious state.

Continue reading.