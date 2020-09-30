Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

JULIO CORTEZ / AP

Last night, the president refused to unequivocally condemn white supremacists and militia groups. When pressed, he said that members of the far-right group the Proud Boys should “stand back, and stand by.”

That delivery was no accident, our staff writer Emma Green argues. “In moments of direct confrontation, Trump refuses to state clearly that he condemns white supremacy,” she writes. “White nationalists notice, and remember.”

Meanwhile, the threat of far-right violence in America isn’t going away. Today, we published a new investigation into one right-wing militant group, the Oath Keepers—which was founded on the premise that law-enforcement officers and soldiers may, if necessary, refuse orders that they believe enable tyranny. And it has already recruited thousands of police officers, soldiers, and veterans.

SAKIS MITROLIDIS / AFP / GETTY

