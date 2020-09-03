Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The president disparaged Americans who died in war as “losers” and “suckers,” multiple sources tell The Atlantic.

Our editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg reports:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

This scene is one of several newly revealed incidents wherein Trump disparaged military service. Sources told The Atlantic that the president has repeatedly belittled the intelligence of service members, and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades.

One question, answered: A reader asks, Can we expect more interesting animated movies or television shows this coming year? It seems to me that voice acting can be done remotely.

I asked Shirley Li, a culture writer who’s covered the voice-acting industry, to weigh in. She responds:

What to read if … you miss summer blockbusters:

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet might be the closest you’ll get to one in 2020. David Sims, a staff writer who reviews movies, wanted to watch the film twice. That’s not necessarily a good thing.

What to read if … you miss wandering a museum on a rainy day:

The writer Leslie Jamison reflects on a visit to New York’s Museum of Modern Art in the Before Times, when she (and her toddler) toured the work of Donald Judd—the minimalist who wasn’t.

