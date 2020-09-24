Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

1. The political fight to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Democrats have few options to try to prevent President Donald Trump from confirming his nominee, whom he plans to announce on Saturday,” our politics writer Elaine Godfrey writes. “So they’re already gaming out how to get revenge.” Read about their Supreme Court Hail Mary.

2. Another round of police-reform protests

Yesterday, a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, declined to indict the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor earlier this year—and protesters renewed their calls for police reform.

Black Lives Matter, Syreeta McFadden wrote earlier this month, has arrived at an important juncture.

3. Anthony Fauci addresses political influence in the COVID-19 response

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told one Trump-administration official who attempted to censor him and other scientists to “take a hike,” Alexis C. Madrigal reports.

P.S. Your coronavirus crush would really like you to focus on the coming winter.

APU GOMES / AFP / GETTY

One question, answered: My gym reopened. Should I go?