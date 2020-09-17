Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SHUTTERSTOCK / PAUL SPELLA / THE ATLANTIC

Perhaps no other American city has drawn as much attention—and scrutiny—during this pandemic as New York, the site of a devastating coronavirus wave this spring. Stories of the rich fleeing to country homes en masse prompted some to start writing the city’s eulogy.

But not everyone’s buying that narrative. Below, three writers cast their doubts:

New York is not dead. Get ready for the urban comeback.

The history of plagues, fires, and other urban disasters shows that they often transform cities for the better, Derek Thompson writes in our latest magazine issue.

New York is dead … to whom?

Talmon Joseph Smith, a staff editor at The New York Times, talked with residents on the street in Brooklyn. He concluded that “New Yorkers—the majority of whom do not live in the wealthiest corridors of Manhattan—don’t seem particularly injured about, or engrossed by, the perceived loss of Manhattan as a playground for the rich.”

The pandemic didn’t kill New York. Affluence did.