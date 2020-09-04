Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

A holiday is approaching, and although we’re all ready to kick back, “COVID-19 is not taking a break for Labor Day weekend,” Elizabeth Carlton, an associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health, warns.

Luckily, many traditional holiday activities take place in the great outdoors, which is thought to be less risky than congregating indoors.

Below, we’ve compiled expert advice on a few common ways to spend the day (with links to the full CDC guidelines for each activity). Keep in mind that our understanding of this virus continues to evolve, Carlton points out, and that guidance may change in the future.

No matter what your plans are, experts recommend …

wearing a mask, socially distancing from people outside your household, washing your hands often, and staying home if you’re sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

If you’re planning on going to the beach …

Though no activity is without risk, “the beach may well be as good as it gets—if people stay socially distant,” Zeynep Tufekci wrote back in July. Even when you’re in the ocean, the CDC recommends staying six feet apart, but you can leave your mask off in the water.