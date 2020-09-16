Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SARAH SILBIGER / BLOOMBERG / GETTY

Fewer than seven weeks remain before the 2020 presidential election.

This year’s race is proving a test for not only the candidates, but also, according to our reporters, a number of American institutions. Here are four arguments of note:

1. The media didn’t learn from 2016.

James Fallows, a longtime writer for this magazine, warns: “Many of our most influential editors and reporters are acting as if the rules that prevailed under previous American presidents are still in effect.”

2. And Fox News is speaking a different language.

“Like a vengeful God bringing chaos to Babel, Fox has helped to create a nation of people who share everything but the ability to talk with one another,” our staff writer Megan Garber argues.

3. Voting in person is relatively safe, experts now argue.

“Republicans have already been aggressively reassuring their supporters,” Russell Berman writes. “The question is whether Democrats will start to do the same.”

4. But American election law is terrifyingly inadequate.