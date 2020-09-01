Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

The fight to contain this pandemic is playing out on many fronts. To name just a few: Some researchers are working on vaccines, others on testing. Meanwhile, contact tracers attempt to suppress outbreaks before they begin. And, of course, there’s you, wearing your mask and taking other precautions.

We’ll be discussing recent developments on these fronts today. Read on for four updates, one from each arena, courtesy of our reporters.

VACCINES

1. Vaccine researchers face a shortage of monkeys for animal testing.

Our staff writer Sarah Zhang—who offered a sobering vaccine reality check in July—reports that there’s both elevated demand for monkeys and a huge drop in supply from China.

TESTING

2. A new era of coronavirus testing is about to begin.

Last week, the FDA authorized a new kind of test, which “holds the tantalizing promise of a pre-vaccine way out of the quagmire,” Alexis C. Madrigal notes.

CONTACT TRACING

3. Contract tracing still isn’t working in the U.S.

It’s the most American COVID-19 failure yet, Olga Khazan argues. She cites three reasons for the lag: There are too many cases. Testing takes too long. And many Americans fear or distrust the government.