The Fight to Replace RBG

The first Saturday of fall will bring an announcement with the potential to shape American lives for years—if not decades.

Tomorrow evening, at around 5 p.m. ET, President Donald Trump will name his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, kicking off a likely tense and deeply political confirmation process—worsened by the charges of hypocrisy facing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As we noted yesterday, Democrats can do little to thwart the confirmation of Trump’s pick, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be political consequences come November. Here are some arguments to consider as you await Trump’s pick:

“Even if the Court fight doesn’t fundamentally upend the election’s dynamics, small tremors could have a huge effect given how tight many of the key Senate contests remain,” Ronald Brownstein reports.

“A preferable scenario for embattled swing-state senators would be for Trump to put off a confirmation vote and let the election winner pick the nominee,” our White House reporter Peter Nicholas writes.